Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Maines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie J. Maines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie J. Maines Obituary
Marjorie J. Maines

Mount Laurel - Marjorie J. Maines, 96, of Mount Laurel, previously of Ocean City, NJ. Passed away on May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert R. Maines. Loving mother of Robert Maines, Jr. (Terri) and Marjorie Gallagher (William). Caring grandmother of Colleen, Gretchen, Leah, Aaron, and Alison and great-grandmother of 10. Dear sister of the late Merrill O'Brien, E. Wallen O'Brien and Eileen Usilton. Funeral services for Marjorie will be held privately. There will also be a celebration of her life at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post from May 19 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -