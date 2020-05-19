|
Marjorie J. Maines
Mount Laurel - Marjorie J. Maines, 96, of Mount Laurel, previously of Ocean City, NJ. Passed away on May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert R. Maines. Loving mother of Robert Maines, Jr. (Terri) and Marjorie Gallagher (William). Caring grandmother of Colleen, Gretchen, Leah, Aaron, and Alison and great-grandmother of 10. Dear sister of the late Merrill O'Brien, E. Wallen O'Brien and Eileen Usilton. Funeral services for Marjorie will be held privately. There will also be a celebration of her life at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post from May 19 to May 24, 2020