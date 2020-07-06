1/
Marjorie Jane Noller
1933 - 2020
Marjorie Jane Noller

Pennsauken - On July 5, 2020, age 87, of Pennsauken, NJ. She was the beloved mother of Karla Delliponti of Maple Shade, NJ; loving grandmother of Vincent (Katie) Delliponti and Elisabeth Delliponti; and great grandmother of Revan Delliponti. She was the sister of the late Frederick Noller, John Cork and Eugene Cork, Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and funeral Thursday morning from 10:00-11:00 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Harleigh Cemetery Camden, NJ




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
JUL
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
Funeral services provided by
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
