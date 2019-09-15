|
|
Marjorie Jean Young
- - Marjorie Jean Young (Marge), 89, passed away on September 11, 2019, departing this life to join her beloved husband Russ, her "Mr. Wonderful."
Born on June 3, 1930 to the late Samuel T. Reilley and Eva (Corn) Reilley, she was the last of the Reilley kids, predeceased by sister Barbara Prince and brothers Ed (Darlene), Tom (Esther) and Jim (Barbara, Pat) Reilley.
Marge is survived by her beloved children, Linda and Rick Scheflen and Russ and Pam Young. Also survived by her adored granddaughter, Courtney Cohen and her husband, Dr. Andy Cohen, as well as her treasured great grandchildren, Hannah and Jake Cohen. Aunt Marge will be missed by her much-loved nieces and nephews as well as a host of caring friends.
Marge was the beloved wife, partner and best friend of Russell G. Young for 65 years. Together, they built their dream home in the mountains of Columbia County, PA, where they relaxed at "Creek Lounge" and welcomed generations of friends and family. Theirs was a marriage to be emulated. Russ predeceased her in 2011, and Marge was anxious to join him. We all hope that they are sipping on a SoCo together, reunited at last.
At Marge's request, there will be no funeral services. The family asks that any memorial donations be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, which provided outstanding, loving care to Marge over the past nine months. (5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053).
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 15, 2019