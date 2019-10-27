|
Marjorie "Peggy" K. Driggers
Clearwater, FL - DRIGGERS, Marjorie K. "Peggy" (nee Shoemaker) Passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on October 26, 2019. Of Clearwater, FL. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Driggers. Devoted mother of Carol DiAntonio (Peter) and Robert Driggers (Judy). Caring grandmother of Derek (Cathy), Bryan (Liz) and her extended family; Dawn, the late Patrick and their children, Laurene, Jared, Fallon, Daniel and Justin. Marjorie will also be missed by other loving family members, friends and her church family in Florida, where she was very active for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Wednesday October 30th from 9-11 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM at the funeral home. Inurnment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019