Marjorie Thomas
Marjorie Thomas

Hampton, VA - Marjorie Thomas, age 91, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born to Earl and Katherine Thatcher in Runnemede, NJ, Marjorie was a Hampton resident for several years.

She enjoyed bowling, cooking, baking, dancing, and most of all time with her kids, grand and great grandchildren and family events. She had an infectious laugh and enjoyed life.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughters, Marjorie Bond (Roy), Deborah Thomas, and Barbara Appleby; sons, Joe Thomas and Paul Thomas (Tricia); brother, John W. Thatcher; grandchildren, Eric Appleby, Luke Appleby, Cassie Williams, Billy Wark the 5th, Paul Thomas, Devon Doughty, Sharon Smith, Joe Thomas Jr, Jamie Thomas, Coty Thomas; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Kate, Emmy, Alayna, Jayson, Kyle, Lily, Jack, Owen, Gracie, Lyla, Kayla, Taylor, Little Billy, Emmett, Leo, Michael and Luke.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
