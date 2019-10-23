|
Marjorie Thompson
Pennsauken - Marjorie Elaine (Jones) Thompson passed away October 19, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory: 3 sons Charles Christopher (Laura), Leon Lamont (Patrice), and Joseph Dewey; 3 daughters JoAnn Hester (Wayne), Mary Gilbert and Marjorie Landrum (Alaakhir), a special nephew Al-Mubdi Muhammad (Dean), one brother Roland R. Jones Jr. (Patricia), one sister in law Selma Thompson, 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 3 God children, a special niece and caregiver Bernadette (Stephanie) Morman and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday 11am at Holy Spirit Cathedral 21 W. Broad St. Palmyra. Viewing 9-11am. The interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park. Ministry of Comfort is entrusted to the May Funeral Homes. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019