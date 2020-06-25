Mark A. Bodner



Boynton Beach, FL - Mark A. Bodner, 76, of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Burke, VA, passed away on Saturday, June 20, in Boca Raton, FL.



Mark was born in Bambridge, GA, to Seymour and Gertrude "Gerry" Bodner. He graduated from Camden High School, in Camden, NJ, and the Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science with a Business degree.



While he served in the Chemical Weapons Unit of the U.S. Army Reserve for 25 years, and worked as an auditor in the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Inspector General for 30 years, Mark's focus was always on his family. When his sons started playing hockey more than 40 years ago, Mark began volunteering with local and national hockey organizations. His support went beyond cheering his sons from center ice and driving to tournaments up and down the East Coast, to working as an administrator within USA Hockey's (USAH) youth program up until the time of his passing.



In 1999, Mark joined the USAH Southeastern District staff, serving in myriad roles including SE Associate Registrar ('99 - '03); SE District Director/Marketing Council ('03 - '04); and SE District Registrar ('04 -'19). Mark also served as a Southeastern District Tournament Director; USAH National Championships/DC area Tournament Director ('99 and '03); and as a member of the Special Hockey Hart Tournament committee. Mark's commitment to USAH—and to the game itself—was a vital part of the foundation upon which the USAH organization and family are built. Mark also served on the Board of the Fairfax Hockey Club for 10 years, and as Treasurer on the Board of the Washington Americans (Little Capitals).



Mark is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Margie Bodner, who was by his side through every penalty and playoff; sister Joan (Rich) Powell; brother Steve (Sandi); sons Gerald (Melissa) and Alex (Marina); niece Rebecca (Chris); nephew Jeremiah (Stephanie); and grandchildren Sophie, Alex, and Alrik all of whom miss his gentle spirit and unrivaled sense of humor.



Funeral services will be held in Florida on June 28, with Rabbi Jonathan Kaplan officiating. Memorial donations may be made in the name of Mark Bodner to the USA Hockey Foundation - Disabled Hockey Fund, Walter L. Bush Jr. Center, 1775 Bob Johnson Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4090. The Bodner family extends their heartfelt gratitude to USA Hockey and Mark's USAH family across the country.



Mark will be missed beyond measure.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store