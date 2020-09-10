1/
Mark A. Cesarano
1962 - 2020
Mark A. Cesarano

Kimberly - Mark A. Cesarano, age 58 years, (Kimberly) passed away September 9, 2020. He was born March 1, 1962, the son of Vincent and Mary Cesarano. He was predeceased by infant sister Marianne and nephew Zachary. He is survived by 2 brothers Vincent (Christine), Patrick (Kristine), nieces Courtney and Briana, and a large loving family of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.

Mark enjoyed working with the Christian Cancer Ministry of South Jersey. He also volunteered with the GBM family, counseling and advocating for cancer patients. Marked worked throughout his life with his Catholic community teaching CCD most of his adult life.

Mark started school at St. Agnes, Blackwood, attended St. Joe's, Camden and graduated from Paul VI, Haddonfield. He received his Liberal Arts Degree from Rowan Univ. Mark worked as a well respected insurance executive. He dedicated the end of the life helping others, raising money and awareness through the annual Race of Hope. He was most recently interview by the Catholic Star Herald where he recounts his struggle and triumphs.

Friends may greet the family on Saturday 9-10:15am in the Kelley Funeral Home, 125 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ. Funeral Mass will be at 11am in St. John Vianney, 2901 Good Intent Rd, Deptford, NJ 08096. Contributions may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society at www.braintumor.org. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Kelley Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney
Funeral services provided by
Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave
Pitman, NJ 08071
(856) 589-6308
