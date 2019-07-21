|
Mark Andrew Strauser
Stratford - On July 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Szczepanski) Strauser. Loving father of Kaitlyn Amelia Strauser, Emily Clare Strauser, Margaret Anne Strauser all of Stratford. Also survived by his grandson Noah Patrick Strauser, sisters Mary Ann Zimmerman of Orangeville, PA and Susan Strauser of Rehoboth, DE, brother Deeb (Ruth) Strauser of Orangeville, PA, brothers-in-law Frank (Virginia) Szczepanski of Marmora and John (Dorina) Szczepanski of Laurel Springs, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mark was employed as a Machinist at Bright Lights USA in Camden and a member of the NRA. Mark loved hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, watching old western movies, and spending time with his 4 wonderful dogs. Cremation was private. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Please contact the family for more information. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 21, 2019