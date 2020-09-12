1/1
Mark Rappenecker
Mark Rappenecker

North Port, FL - Mark Rappenecker, age 70, of North Port, FL, formerly of Atco, NJ, passed away on June 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Peggy Rappenecker. Loving father of Dana Rappenecker (Mike Haussman). Proud grandfather of Finn and Cole. Dear brother of Charles (Rose Marie) Rappenecker. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by nieces Dawn and Lori and nephew Charles.

Mark was a longtime resident of Atco, NJ, before moving to North Port, FL 5 years ago. He worked as a sheet metal mechanic for over 40 years at South Jersey Metal in Deptford, NJ. Mark was an avid fisherman. He could often be found in either Brigantine or Surf City, NJ surf fishing. He also enjoyed fishing in Nantucket.

Throughout much of his life, Mark battled early onset Parkinson's disease. He persevered for 30 years with the disease, never once complaining or stopping him from going about his life. In fact, in 2017, he even took on the challenge of sky diving.

A visitation will be held on Saturday September 19, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 am, Rev. Dr. Joseph Beggs officiating. Mark's family asks that those who will be attending to be please wear something green in honor of his favorite color. The family also kindly asks for NO FLOWERS. Donations may instead be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, PO Box, 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster
Funeral services provided by
LeRoy P. Wooster
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
