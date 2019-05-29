Services
Mantua - Mark S. Muenzenberger of Mantua, passed away May 19, 2019 at the age of 45. He is survived by his loving mother Wendy Schmidt and stepfather Sandford Schmidt and his father Bruce Muenzenberger. He is also survived by his wife Melanie and his beloved son Alexander, brother Daniel (Alisha Hanekom) nieces Mila and Olivia along with many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Mark loved his Philadelphia Sports Teams and summers in Sea Isle City. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please send donations to a . Please visit www.FERTIGFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 29, 2019
