Mark Sperbeck
Nesco - Mark Sperbeck, on June 19, 2020, of Nesco. Age 60. Beloved companion of Barbara Gudanowski. Loving father of Mark Sperbeck, Jr., Emily Lapp and Anna Marie O'Donnell (Zach). Loving grandfather of Adriana and Julian O'Donnell and Miikë Sperbeck and Lydia Sperbeck. Dear brother of the late Warren Sperbeck, Jr. Also survived by Donna Sperbeck. Mark was a member of ASAC Fishing club in Brigantine, Fishing Fuzz, Square Circle and Lindenwold Moose Lodge. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, a handyman and admired his grandchildren. Services will be private at the request of the family. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.