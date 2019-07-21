Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
Hainesport, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
Hainesport, NJ
Resources
Mark VanGleason Obituary
Mark Van Gleason

Medford - On Monday, July 15, 2019, Mark Van Gleason, known as "Van," passed away surrounded by family and friends at age 68.

A native of Audubon, NJ and resident of Medford, Somer's Point and Brigantine, NJ, Van graduated from Audubon High School in 1969 and immediately joined the Army, rising to the rank of SGT. After his military service, he then attended and graduated from the University of Baltimore. He then went on to a career in sales with Jostens for many years before pursuing entrepreneurial ventures and creating, MVP Products, a startup aimed at providing educational merchandise for academic institutions in the South Jersey area.

Van's greatest love was going to the beach with his family. He enjoyed days throwing the football with his son, to relaxing with a good book to then building sand castles and jumping waves with his grandchildren. Van had a passion for history, especially when it came to his own family's history. He was an incredible storyteller and relished in the laughter of others.

Van's greatest life's work was the close relationships he maintained and the care and support he provided for those family members that needed a helping hand.

Van will forever be remembered by his son Kristopher, his daughter-in-law Lauran, his three grandchildren Ethan, Kiera and Brooke and his nephew Tim Gleason and niece Dana Nightingale and their families, as well as his close friends and family, who gave him love and support throughout his life. Van is predeceased by his parents Alice "Dolly" Gleason and William Gleason his brother Cris and his close friend Fred Tochterman.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am immediately followed by mass of the Christian burial, both at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Hainesport, NJ. Interment of the ashes ceremony will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Van's memory to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Hainesport, NJ via their website,

http://www.ourladyqop.org/.

Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.
Published in Courier-Post on July 21, 2019
