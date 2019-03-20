Services
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 953-7600
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
Medford - MARK W. HARNISH Medford, NJ, passed away on Monday, March 18th, 2019. He was 64 yrs. old. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Warren C. and Marilyn (Kuhns) Harnish and the brother of the late Robert Harnish. Mark has resided in Medford for the past 30 years moving there from Boston, MA and Mechanicsburg, PA. He was a 1978 graduate of Penn State University with a BS in marketing and was the President and owner of The Puppy Stop and Adopt in Turnersville, NJ. Previously, he was a vice president of client service at A.C. Nielsen Marketing Research Company. He was a member of the Penn State Alumni Association and the Nittany Lions Club. He is the Beloved Husband of Nancy P. (nee Lynch) Harnish of Medford, NJ and the Loving Father of Andrew M. Harnish and his wife Jaclynn of Mertztown, PA and Abby E. Harnish of Medford, NJ. He is also survived by his brother David Lee Harnish and his wife Cynthia of Wexford, PA and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to greet his family on Sunday, March 24th, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at the BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Rd., Medford, NJ, where a Memorial Service will be held at 2:00

PM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to The Abramson Cancer Research Center at the University of Pennsylvania, 3400 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 20, 2019
