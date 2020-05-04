|
|
Marlayne Elise (Roth) Ances
Haddonfield - Marlayne Elise Ances (nee Roth), 88 years old of Haddonfield, NJ passed away on April 16th, 2020 at Cooper Hospital due to complications from SARS CoV2.
Marlayne was born in Austria to Nettie and Morton Roth. Her family moved to Ohio where she grew up. After graduating from Connecticut College she obtained a masters in library science from the University of Michigan. She worked at the University of Maryland where she met her husband, Dr. I.G. Ances. They had one son, Dr. Beau Ances. She moved to NJ in 1984 and worked as a volunteer librarian and was always giving of her time. Among her many activities Marlayne was an active member of the Haddonfield Garden Club and often worked on submissions to the Philadelphia Flower Show. She was also a long time member of the Cooper Foundation Women's Board. She was an avid reader and attended theatrical productions and sporting events.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Dr. I.G Ances; son, Dr. Beau Ances; and two grandchildren. Due to the pandemic funeral services are private.
Published in Courier-Post from May 4 to May 5, 2020