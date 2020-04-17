|
Marlene "Mollie" B. Lindner / Mandle
Collingswood,NJ formerly of Haddonfield, NJ - Marlene "Mollie" B. Lindner / Mandle
(nee Behrens) On April 15, 2020; Age 88; of Collingswood, formerly of Haddonfield, NJ. Mollie was predeceased by her parents John and Wilhelmiene Behrens of Honesdale, Pennsylvania, and her sisters Ellen Hippensteel, (Honesdale, Pennsylvania), and Joan Grimm, (Haddonfield, New Jersey). She was predeceased by her first husband, Girard Lindner, (Red Bank, New Jersey), and her second husband, Robert Mandle, (Haddonfield, New Jersey). She is survived by her son, John Lindner, (Lebanon, Oregon), and her daughter Elizabeth (Beth) Greer, (Gibbsboro, New Jersey). Additionally, she is survived by her seven grandchildren Heidi Quiring, (Lindner), Kristy Lindner, Lori Lindner, Katie Lindner, Kevin Greer, Christine Rockwell, (Greer) and Steven Greer. Mollie is survived by five great grandchildren, Elliot, Harper, Kaylee, Kiera and Jamie.
I am writing here about an AMAZING woman who we lost today to the Covid-19 virus; I hope I do her justice. My mother, Mollie Mandle, (Mollie Lindner, Mollie Behrens), lived her life full of adventure, creativity and a glass or two of wine. She touched so many people throughout her life and I hope this posting will reach some of those individuals. My mother did face challenges after losing her first husband, then years later her second husband, and after that her California boyfriend. She kept going through all this adversity. COURAGE. After my father died, she went to work; the first woman on our block in Haddonfield to work outside of the home. Her degree in fashion design from Moore College of Art led her to designing children's clothing that were sold in the big Philadelphia department stores. She left that work to find a job at a school so she'd have the same vacations as her school aged children. PERSISTENCE. Bancroft School in Haddonfield benefitted immensely from her creative talents as their art teacher. She always found ways for the students to succeed! DEVOTION AND PATIENCE. Anyone remember the string art the children did? Anyone remember the floats for the July 4th parades in Haddonfield; she found ways for the students to make them too! Anyone remember the instructional tools she and two colleagues/friends created and got published? CAREER MINDED. She was also a director at the Bancroft Camp in Maine. She managed campers, staff, families with ease! She rode a horse in full headdress on a special day recognizing Native Americans. Oh, and there's an after-hours picture of my mother raising her glass of wine as the schooner pulled away into the bay! And, those lobster dinners hosted in her rented house! The best! ENJOY LIFE. My mother's sense of adventure led her to worldwide travels. She met her California boyfriend on a cruise in the Mediterranean. She loved the city of Paris as much as she loved the wilds of Manchu Picchu. And, oh, then there's her time in Ireland; she always wanted to be Irish. My mother did not like the shore as the sun made her freckles pop; so every summer we camped throughout New England among the mountains, lakes and ocean. John, remember that huge army tent we put up, took down, put up, took down and so on! ADVENTUROUS. My mother had many loves in her life. She dedicated most of her adulthood to raising my brother and I. Such love and sacrifice. She so loved her grandchildren, it was a joy to see them together! Each grandchild loved her so much in return, helping fill her life. And then came the great-grandchildren; blessed once again! The men she loved; it made me happy to see her find such happiness. She deserved it! LOVE IMMENSELY. I know there's so much more, the symphony, making costumes for Plays and Players, her love of the beauty in Arizona and the Southwest, her ability to sew absolutely anything, her miniature scenes in egg shells...and those who knew her know I could go on and on. I'll end here, my dear amazing mother. May you, in heaven, gently rest in the arms of those who love you and went before you.
Donations in memory of Mollie may be made to either The Bancroft School, 311 Walton Ave., Mount Laurel, New Jersey 08054 https://donate.bancroft.org/give/238586/#!/donation/checkout or to the Philadelphia Orchestra www.philorch.org/donate/
A Celebration of Life Gathering to honor Mollie will be held at a later date. Please refer to www.kainmurphy.com for updated information.
