Marlene Esposito
- - Marlene Esposito; June 1, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Angelo and Josephine (nee Pagano) Esposito. Sister of Maria (Thomas) Ferkle. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING and Offering of Condolences FRIDAY EVENING 7-9 P.M. and SATURDAY 8:30 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD STREET, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., Epiphany of Our Lord Church (Lower Church), 11th and Jackson Sts., Phila., PA. Ent. Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, family requests Mass cards.
Published in Courier-Post on June 5, 2019