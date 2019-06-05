Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Esposito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Esposito

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marlene Esposito Obituary
Marlene Esposito

- - Marlene Esposito; June 1, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Angelo and Josephine (nee Pagano) Esposito. Sister of Maria (Thomas) Ferkle. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING and Offering of Condolences FRIDAY EVENING 7-9 P.M. and SATURDAY 8:30 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD STREET, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., Epiphany of Our Lord Church (Lower Church), 11th and Jackson Sts., Phila., PA. Ent. Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, family requests Mass cards.

Expressions of Sympathy www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now