Marnie W O'Dell
Stratford - Marnie W O'Dell, age 86, of Stratford NJ on Aug 23.
Survived by her son J. Michael (Kristen) O'Dell of Bedford, NH Grandmother of Grace and Gavin.
A celebration of her life will be June 2020 where the weather and venue will be more in the true spirit of what she would have wanted - outside, on LBI, with happiness abound, rather than sadness. Anyone interested in attending, please email [email protected] Information will be sent from this email address to give updates on logistics.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Lourdes Health Foundation at 1600 Haddon Ave., Camden, NJ 08103.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 15, 2019