Martha E. Williams
Martha E Williams

Camden - age 94, passed away on June 14. She was born to Lorenzo Bennet and Florence Conway. In 1946, Martha married Harry S. Williams Sr. Martha was a member of the Hosanna A.M.E. Church of Camden, NJ where she loved to sing in the choir, and was a Stewardess for the church. After Hosanna closed its doors, Martha attended the Camden Church of Christ. Martha is survived by her children Florence Moore, Jacqueline Williams, Deborah Okezie, Dennis (Patricia Johnson), Gale Turner (Nick Turner), and Daryl Williams; 19 grand children, 29 great grand children, and 18 great-great grand children. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 20th, at the Collingswood Church of Christ 300 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, NJ. The Public Viewing will be from 9-11 am, the Funeral is Private. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to May Funeral homes. www.mayfuneralhomes.com






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
May Funeral Home
1001 S. 4th St.
Camden, NJ 08103
856-541-0494
