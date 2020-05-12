Services
Viewing
Thursday, May 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:45 PM
Service
Private
Martha F. Wilson Obituary
Martha F. Wilson

Camden - was born on to the late Willie and Rachel Copes and transitioned into "Glory" on April 17, 2020. Martha was the President of Camden City Board of Education; Member of CUBE (Council of Urban Boards of Education); Member of New Jersey School Board Association; Member of National School Board Association. She was also the Executive Director of the Camden City Democrat Committee. Martha was a member of Kaighn Avenue Baptist Church. Martha leaves to cherish her memories: Her husband of 41 years the Honorable Gilbert "Whip" Wilson, three children Denise Fowler-Powell (Wayne), Gilbert L. Wilson Jr. and Nichelle N. Wilson-Wade (Wallace). Brother Willie Copes III (Jean), Sister Treita Cook (Wayne) & Sister Tanya Hardy (Shane). 7 Grandchildren; 5 Great Grandchildren. Brother In Law Carlton Wilson (Kathy) Brother In Law Troy Bratten (Theresa) & Sister In Law Yindra Wilson. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Viewing - Thurs, May 14, 2020 11:00 am - 2:45 pm May Funeral Home 4075 Haverford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA. Private Service - Friday, May 15, 2020 10am. Interment - Harleigh Cemetery, 1640 Haddon Avenue, Camden, NJ. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to the May Funeral Homes. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 12 to May 13, 2020
