Martha Flemming
Haddon Twp. - On May 22, 2019, Martha (nee Palmarini) passed away. Born June 24, 1929 and raised in Camden, Martha graduated from Camden High School where she was the first female ever allowed to play in the school's marching band. She worked as chief clerk with the US Bankruptcy Court in Camden, and then later as docket clerk in the Philadelphia office from which she retired.
Martha was predeceased by her beloved husband, William W., along with siblings Norma, Eugene and Louis. She is lovingly survived by her son William L.; her daughter, Mauria "Mia" Reich (Husband, David); her 6 grandchildren, William, Colin, Caden, Caroline, Clara and Cole; her sister, Gloria Naslund; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Wednesday, May 29th from 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Vincent Pallotti Church (St. Joseph the Worker Parish), 901 Hopkins Road, Haddon Township, where Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Interment with her husband at the NJ Veterans Cemetery will take place privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to either: Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers (www.maryknollsociety.org), the National Shrine of St. Jude (www.shrineofstjude.org), or the Food Bank of South Jersey (www.foodbanksj.org).
Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier-Post on May 24, 2019