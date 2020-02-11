|
|
Martha Mae Hunscher-Felsheim
Martha Mae Hunscher-Felsheim (nee' Van Houten), age 78, passed away on February 8, 2020. She was born in Newton, NJ on October 20, 1941 to Marion and Everett Van Houten (nee' Brooks). She grew up in Branchville, NJ and graduated from Newton High School in 1959. She graduated from Cedar Crest College in Pennsylvania with a degree in elementary education.
Martha loved teaching children and touched many lives working as an elementary school teacher in various states including Pennsylvania, Virginia and New Jersey. We will always remember her affection for Southern expressions, as she was always a country girl at heart. She loved music, poetry and politics but it was her faith in God that sustained her throughout her life. She delighted in her family and many friendships, which she easily made and kept through the years. Her kindness, bright smile, musical talent, love of horses, and red hair will continue to live on through her grandchildren.
Martha is survived by her son David Hunscher Jr., his wife Meghan and their three children David, Ella and Anna; her brother Bruce Emmans and his wife Judy; her sisters Marilyn and Kathleen Emmans, niece Brittany McGill and nephew Keane Emmans; her sister-in-law Margaret Couse; her step-daughter Susan Dansereau and her husband John and children Justin and Ethan; and her step-daughter Nancy Felsheim. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, step-father Robert Emmans, and her husband Joseph Felsheim.
The Viewing will be held on Friday February 14, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at Gallaway and Crane Funeral Home, 101 S. Finley Ave, Basking Ridge, NJ. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church, Branchville, NJ. Private burial will be at the Branchville Cemetery. For further information, or to leave an online condolence message please visit www.gcfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020