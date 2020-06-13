Martha R. Seaney



Cherry Hill - Martha R. Seaney (nee Robuck) passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020, at the age of 91. She was preceded in death just 5 months earlier by her beloved husband of 72 years, Thomas H. Seaney. Martha grew up in LaPorte Indiana and attended Purdue University where she met Tom on a blind date. Upon graduation and marriage, they moved to Camden where Tom began his career with RCA, After moves to Indianapolis and Pittsburgh, they returned to New Jersey, moving to Cherry Hill in 1959. She was a devoted wife and mother, a Girl Scout leader, a talented artist and crafter, seamstress, a versatile do-it-yourselfer, and avid gardener. She worked as an administrative assistant, bookkeeper and substitute teacher, and was a long time member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, served on committees, and contributed crafts to the holiday bizarre.



Devoted mother to children Thomas S. Seaney (Nancy) of Ithaca, NY; Janet S. Szabo (Bruce) of Boydton, VA and Patrick R. Seaney (Pati) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Cherished grandmother of Sarah Fruzzetti (Tony), Mark Irwin (Sheli), Tom K. Seaney (Julianna) and Betsy Cantwell (Mitch). Proud great-grandmother of Tony C. Fruzzetti.



A Celebration of her life and interment in Colestown Cemetery will be private.









