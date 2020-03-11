|
Martha Smentek
Westmont - Martha B. Smentek, (nee Baltzer) 76, died peacefully at her home on March 10, 2020.
She is survived by her sister Sandra Shirk; children Jennifer (Rich) Moore, Robert (Alison) Smentek, & Joseph Dalsey III & Kelly Dalsey
Martha was preceded in death by husbands Joseph G. Dalsey, Jr. & Jeffrey M. Smentek.
A life-long resident of Westmont, she was an avid gardener who worked hard to bring a bit of the English countryside into her Strawbridge Avenue yard. More than anything else, she loved being "Granny" to her grandkids Annie, Joey, Lillian, and Jake, as well as grandniece Shannon. In fact, her role as "Granny" went far beyond family. All neighborhood kids were welcome to the cookies in the snack drawer & her house was a well-known destination on Halloween.
At Martha's request, there will be no service. To share a heartfelt memory, please visit www.crerancelebration.com. As an expression of sympathy and In lieu of flowers, she requested contributions be made to St. Francis Inn stfrancisinn.org, PO Box 3746, Philadelphia, PA, 19125; Alex's Lemonade Stand alexslemonade.org 111 Presidential Blvd., Suite 203, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004; or Broadway Cares broadwaycares.org 165 West 46 Street, New York, NY, 10036.
" There's a bit of magic in everything , and then some loss to even things out" - Lou Reed.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020