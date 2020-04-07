Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Martin G. "Marty" Derer


1964 - 2020
Martin G. "Marty" Derer

Williamstown - On April 6, 2020. Age 56. Loving companion of Meg Skillman. Devoted son of Gerald J. Derer and the late Joann M. (nee Marino). Dear brother of Susan Drob and Deborah Derer. Proud uncle of Tyler Drob. Cherished nephew of Angela Custodio and Eileen Knight. Devoted Dad to his beloved dog Mia.

Marty's life will be honored and remembered privately by his family due to the health crises of COVID-19. Marty's life will be celebrated at a later date with family and friends.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
