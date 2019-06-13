|
|
Martin H. Nye
Magnolia - On June 11, 2019, Martin H Nye, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 91. He was the devoted husband of the late Alice M (nee Simoneschi) of 58 Years.
Marty was born in Coal Township, PA on April 27, 1928, moving to West Philadelphia in 1940. He graduated from Overbrook High School in 1947, served in the US Army as a Corporal from 1950-1952. He also served in the US Army Reserves from 1953-1957, and was honorably discharged. He worked for General Electric Company in 1947, John Hancock Life Insurance Co, and RCA\ GE Astro Space Program from 1980-1993. He often spoke about how he worked on the first GPS Satellite that was put into Space.
Marty was the proud Dad of his two sons, Martin Gene "Louie" of Magnolia, and Harold and his wife Kathy of Blackwood, and his loving granddaughter Allison, whom he loved very much and was very proud of.
Marty belonged to the Laurel Lodge F&AM #237 a Master Mason, traveled to become a 32 Degree Mason of The Excelsior Consistory of West Collingswood NJ.
Marty was a Magnolia resident since 1955, served on the Magnolia Board of Education, was Vice President of the Magnolia Little League, coached the Baseball teams - Phils and Cardinals. He also coached the Magnolia Rams Football Team and brought them to the Championship in 1968-1969.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing on Saturday, June 15, 2019 9am - 10am at the Dubois Funeral Home, 700 White Horse Pike, Audubon NJ 08106. Funeral Services will be held at 10am at the Funeral Home. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to be made to the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post on June 13, 2019