|
|
Martin J. McAreavy
Pennsauken - Martin J. McAreavy age 50 of Pennsauken, NJ passed away suddenly on May 18, 2020
Martin is survived by his daughter, Reese Marie McAreavy, his son, Shane McAreavy, his mother, Kathryn (Wade Boyle) of Blue Anchor, NJ and his brothers and sister, William McAreavy(Heather) of Chambersburg, PA, Kathryn DeLuca(Christopher) of Waterford, NJ and Jason Iaeck(Brianne) of Marlton, NJ. His nieces and nephews Carrie, Cora, Patrick, Brian, Cole, Callen and Natalie. Great nephews Pierce, Lucas, Asher, Jager and Joseph. The mother of his daughter and dear friend, Renee McAreavy of Medford Lakes As well as many family and friends who loved him dearly.
Because of health concerns of COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
An education fund has been set up for Martins' daughter, Reese. For those who wish to contribute to the fund, please make a check out to "Renee McAreavy" c/o LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home, 441 White Horse Pike Atco, NJ 08004. Any contribution would be greatly appreciated.
For a complete obituary or to write a heartfelt condolence to the family, please visit the funeral home website at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 21 to May 22, 2020