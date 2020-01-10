|
|
Martin K. Falk
Moorestown - January 10, 2020. Husband of Jacqueline Falk. Son of Michael and Ellen Falk. Father of Rebecca (John) Matthews, Matthew (Brigid) Falk, Samantha Falk and Ryan Wenzler. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 1:30 PM to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 2:00 PM. Shiva will be observed at the late residence on Tuesday, and at the home of Michael and Ellen Falk beginning Wednesday. Contributions may be made to the ALS Assoc., www.alsa.org
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020