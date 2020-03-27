|
Martin L. Knodle, Jr.
Haddon Hts., NJ - On March 25, 2020, Age 81, Passed away peacefully after a long hard-fought battle with cancer. Beloved husband for 53 years of the late Judith (Ann Ebensperger); He leaves behind his three beloved sons, Martin, David, and Scott and his two grandchildren, Sierra and David and others who he loved dearly.
Martin, a US Army veteran (66-68), he listened and watched everything NPR, loved art, reading the Sunday NY Times, discussions about current affairs and watching the Philadelphia Phillies.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Martin's name to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 (www.SamaritanNJ.org).
Please refer to www.KainMurphy.com for updates regarding future service information.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020