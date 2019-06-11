|
|
Martina A. Eissing
Mt. Ephraim - On June 7, 2019, Martina "Tina" Eissing, age 64, passed away peacefully at Vitas Hospice. Born in Philadelphia, Tina was a graduate of Gloucester Catholic High School. She had worked at T&L Transportation.
Tina was predeceased by her beloved mother, Josephine Eissing (nee Kellogg). She is lovingly survived by her father, Edward Eissing; her two sisters, Joan (William) Warburton and Janice Barham; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and family friend, Mildred Abrams.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday morning from 9:00 - 10:30 AM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
Published in Courier-Post on June 11, 2019