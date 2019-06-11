Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
4th Avenue and Kings Highway
Haddon Heights, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martina Eissing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martina A. Eissing

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martina A. Eissing Obituary
Martina A. Eissing

Mt. Ephraim - On June 7, 2019, Martina "Tina" Eissing, age 64, passed away peacefully at Vitas Hospice. Born in Philadelphia, Tina was a graduate of Gloucester Catholic High School. She had worked at T&L Transportation.

Tina was predeceased by her beloved mother, Josephine Eissing (nee Kellogg). She is lovingly survived by her father, Edward Eissing; her two sisters, Joan (William) Warburton and Janice Barham; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and family friend, Mildred Abrams.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday morning from 9:00 - 10:30 AM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
Published in Courier-Post on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now