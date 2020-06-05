Marvin W. "Chicken Man" Wright
Collingswood - Marvin W. Wright, "Chicken Man", 70, of Collingswood, passed on May 31, 2020. A Service of Remembrance will be held at the family's convenience. Arr: Carl Miller Funeral Home
Collingswood - Marvin W. Wright, "Chicken Man", 70, of Collingswood, passed on May 31, 2020. A Service of Remembrance will be held at the family's convenience. Arr: Carl Miller Funeral Home
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.