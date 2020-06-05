Or Copy this URL to Share

Marvin W. "Chicken Man" Wright



Collingswood - Marvin W. Wright, "Chicken Man", 70, of Collingswood, passed on May 31, 2020. A Service of Remembrance will be held at the family's convenience. Arr: Carl Miller Funeral Home









