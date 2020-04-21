|
|
Mary A. Leone
Gibbstown - Mary A. Leone, nee Keberski, of Gibbstown, NJ, went to join her beloved Tony on April 17, 2020. She was 95.
She was a one-time PTA president, President of the Gibbstown Senior Citizens Club, Member of the Gloucester County Cultural and Heritage Commission, den mother and hospital volunteer. For decades her home was the site of huge family Thanksgiving Dinners.
She was predeceased by her husband Tony, to whom she was married for almost 68 years. She is survived by daughter Nancy Smuro (Dan) of Long Branch, New Jersey; son Sam Leone (Cheryl) of Dagsboro, DE; daughter Peggy Leone Littleton of Haddonfield New Jersey; grandchildren Jason Smuro (Amy); Matthew Smuro (Sarah); MaryBeth Robbins (Mike); Sarah Moran (Ed); Abigail Durelli (Mike); and nine great-grandchildren.
In this time of need by so many, in lieu of other remembrances, donations in Mary's name may be made to the Food Bank of South Jersey, by going to foodbanksj.org. Arrangements by LANDOLFI FUNERAL HOME of Paulsboro, visit www.landolfifuneralhome.com to share condolences. A Memorial will be posted at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020