Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Mary A. McKeown


1942 - 2020
Mary A. McKeown Obituary
Mary A. McKeown

Williamstown - Mary A. McKeown (nee Barnes) of Williamstown, NJ, passed away on January 7, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Devoted wife of John F. McKeown. Beloved mother of John P. McKeown (Lisa) of Williamstown, NJ and Tracy Grimes (Sam) of Mantua, NJ. Proud grandmother of John E. McKeown, Kathleen McKeown, Abigail Grimes, and Matthew Grimes. Mary was one of ten children, and is survived by her sisters Lorraine Curcio (the late Anthony) and Shirley Griffith (the late Howard) of Philadelphia, PA. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012, where a funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment will be held privately per her family's wishes. Donations may be made in her memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1415 Route 70 E, Suite 311, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. For a full obituary, or to offer condolences, please visit www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
