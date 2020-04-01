Services
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Mary Moran
Mary A. Moran

Mary A. Moran Obituary
Mary A. Moran

Gloucester City - On March 29, 2020. Age 94 (nee Tyrrell). Of Gloucester City

Due to Governor Murphy's executive order, Mary's viewing and cremation will be private for her immediate family. Once the order is lifted, Mary's Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Mary's R.C. Church will be announced in the Courier-Post Newspaper, Gloucester City News and www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Mary A. Moran. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:

McCANN-HEALEY

FUNERAL HOME:

Gloucester City

Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
