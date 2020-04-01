|
Mary A. Moran
Gloucester City - On March 29, 2020. Age 94 (nee Tyrrell). Of Gloucester City
Due to Governor Murphy's executive order, Mary's viewing and cremation will be private for her immediate family. Once the order is lifted, Mary's Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Mary's R.C. Church will be announced in the Courier-Post Newspaper, Gloucester City News and www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Mary A. Moran. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:
McCANN-HEALEY
FUNERAL HOME:
Gloucester City
Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020