On March 29, 2020. Age 94 (nee Tyrrell). Of Gloucester City. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Thomas F. Moran, Jr. In the loving and devoted care of her children: Thomas M. Moran (late Veronica) of Florida, Patrick J. Moran (Deborah) of Pennsauken, Paul B. Moran (Debra) of West Deptford, Denis J. Moran (Maureen) of Gloucester City and Eileen Moran of Gloucester City. Cherished grandmother of Tiffany (Richard), Jamie (Kevin), Kyle, Kevin (Bridget), Jeff (Kate), Sean (Christina), late Matthew, Zach, Abby and Emily. Loving great-grandmother of 5. Predeceased by her siblings: Jean Voschin and Joseph E. Tyrrell.
Mary was born and raised in Camden and was a graduate of Camden Catholic High School in 1943. She was a proud resident of Gloucester City for over 63 years. Mary was Municipal City Clerk and Deputy Clerk for 18 years. She was a former member of the Camden County Clerks Association. Mary was a very devoted parishioner of Saint Mary's R.C. Church in Gloucester City. She was former treasurer of St. Mary's School PTA, former Parish Council Member and Eucharistic Minister. While her children were in school, she was very involved with Gloucester Catholic High School Mothers' Club where she served as treasurer. In 2000, Mary received the high honor and was the recipient of the Diocese of Camden Eucharistic Congress Medal. She was a longtime member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Giese #439 since 1954 and previously served as regent and secretary. Mary was a previous member of the Gloucester City Democrat Club and Camden County Democratic Executive Committee. Since 2003, she was a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Mary's Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am on Friday, July 17 at Saint Mary's R.C. Church: 426 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City. Inurnment New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. There will be No Visitation prior to Mass.
Family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in Mary's name to Saint Mary's R.C. Church: 426 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Please write in memo: Mary A. Moran.
