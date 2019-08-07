Services
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-2570
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St Joseph the Worker Parish, St Vincent Pallotti Church
901 Hopkins Rd
Haddon Township, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St Joseph the Worker Parish, St Vincent Pallotti Church
901 Hopkins Rd
Haddon Township, NJ
Mary A. Mulligan


1927 - 2019
Mary A. Mulligan Obituary
Mary A. Mulligan

Haddon Twp - Mary A. Mulligan (nee Ward) passed away August 5, 2019 age 92 years. She is predeceased by husband Edward P. Mulligan Sr and son Edward Mulligan Jr. She is survived by beloved children: Marianne, Patrick, both of Palm City, FL and James (Lori) of Haddon Twp, NJ; grandchildren: Erin, Patrick, Kelly, Lauren and Kara as well as her sister Sheila McPeak (nee Ward), sister in law Clare (Mulligan) Carmody and many nieces and nephews. Mary is also predeceased by brothers Manus and Patrick Ward as well as her sisters, Catherine Ford and Margie McKearnan.

Mary attended Camden Catholic High school and later went on to complete her education at Loyola College in Maryland. She was known to be a very loving and attentive mother and grandmother who had a dry sense of humor. She enjoyed to sew and paint in her spare time, collect coins and try her luck playing the lottery. Mary loved the beach and in her later years, enjoyed visiting Long Beach Island, NJ. A lifetime Catholic, Mary is a true example of faith, devotion and love. She will be missed by all who loved her.

Family and friends are invited to attend Viewings Wednesday August 7, 2019 at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ, 6:00-8:00pm and Thursday August 8,2019 9:00-10:00am at St Joseph the Worker Parish, St Vincent Pallotti Church, 901 Hopkins Rd, Haddon Township, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial to begin 10:00am with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of Mary on BLAKE-DOYLE.com. Donations can be made to St Joseph the Worker Parish, St Vincent Pallotti Church.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 7, 2019
