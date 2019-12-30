|
|
Mary A. Wachowski
Glendora - Mary A. Wachowski (nee Zappacosta), on December 30, 2019, of Glendora. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Chester Wachowski. Devoted mother of Karen Coulter (Robert), Stanley Wachowski (Peg) and Joseph Wachowski, Sr. (Phyllis). Dear sister of Loretta Wolf, Josephine Valentini and the late Catherine Walton, Angie Miccarelli and Jake Zappacosta. Also survived by seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 9:15 to 11:15am Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 12 noon Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Entombment St. Joseph's Mausoleum, Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mary's memory to Multiple Sclerosis Assoc. of America, 375 Kings Hwy, North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Family and friends may share memories at GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020