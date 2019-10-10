|
Mary Ann Bakanowsky
Bellmawr - Mary Ann Bakanowsky (nee Kedzior), on October 10, 2019, of Bellmawr, formerly of Stratford. Age 73. Beloved wife of the late Philip. Loving mother of David Bakanowsky and Colleen Windt (Joseph). Dear Nana of Cameron and Tyler Windt and Billy and Danny Jentsch. Also survived by many loving friends and neighbors. Mary Ann was an animal lover and avid Phillies fan. There will be a visitation on Saturday from 11am to 1pm at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 1pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Ann's memory to , 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601. Family and friends may share memories at www. GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019