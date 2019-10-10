Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Mary Bakanowsky
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bakanowsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Bakanowsky


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Bakanowsky Obituary
Mary Ann Bakanowsky

Bellmawr - Mary Ann Bakanowsky (nee Kedzior), on October 10, 2019, of Bellmawr, formerly of Stratford. Age 73. Beloved wife of the late Philip. Loving mother of David Bakanowsky and Colleen Windt (Joseph). Dear Nana of Cameron and Tyler Windt and Billy and Danny Jentsch. Also survived by many loving friends and neighbors. Mary Ann was an animal lover and avid Phillies fan. There will be a visitation on Saturday from 11am to 1pm at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 1pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Ann's memory to , 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601. Family and friends may share memories at www. GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now