Mary Ann Corbett
Runnemede - Mary Ann Corbett, on February 18, 2019, of Runnemede. Age 60. Predeceased by her parents, Frank and Doris. Survived by her brothers Francis, James (Georgia), Michael, Thomas, and Frederick; her niece Nicole, her nephew Michael, and many cousins and uncles. Mary graduated from Triton Regional High School in 1976. She was employed by the University of Pennsylvania, from where she earned her BA in English in 1993. There will be a viewing from 11am to 12noon Monday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Ann's memory to Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, 13 E. Evesham Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 22, 2019