Services
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
34 Hunter St
Woodbury, NJ 08096
(856) 345-9450
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Dyer


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ann Dyer Obituary
Mary Ann Dyer

Ormond Beach, Florida - Mary Ann Dyer (nee Friars) of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away on June 17, 2019. She was aged 76 years.

Mary Ann is the beloved wife of the late Daniel Dyer and only daughter to her late parents Thomas Friars and Anna Mae Friars (nee Moore), cherished sister of Thomas (Rose), sister-in-law of Martha Friars, and the late Charles(Margaret), John & Mathew Friars, and doting aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mary Ann's family for her viewing on Monday 9 - 9:45 AM in St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. John the Evangelist R. C. Church, 647 Beacon Avenue, Paulsboro, NJ where her Funeral Mass will follow at 10 AM. Interment Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro. Arrangements under the direction of the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, Woodbury & Washington Twp.
Published in Courier-Post on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
Download Now