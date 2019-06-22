|
Mary Ann Dyer
Ormond Beach, Florida - Mary Ann Dyer (nee Friars) of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away on June 17, 2019. She was aged 76 years.
Mary Ann is the beloved wife of the late Daniel Dyer and only daughter to her late parents Thomas Friars and Anna Mae Friars (nee Moore), cherished sister of Thomas (Rose), sister-in-law of Martha Friars, and the late Charles(Margaret), John & Mathew Friars, and doting aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mary Ann's family for her viewing on Monday 9 - 9:45 AM in St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. John the Evangelist R. C. Church, 647 Beacon Avenue, Paulsboro, NJ where her Funeral Mass will follow at 10 AM. Interment Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro. Arrangements under the direction of the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, Woodbury & Washington Twp.
Published in Courier-Post on June 22, 2019