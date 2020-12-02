1/1
Mary Ann J. Edgerton
Mary Ann J. Edgerton

Cherry Hill - (nee Govlier) On November 30, 2020, age 87. Beloved wife of Charles D. Edgerton. Dear mother of Debbie Homan, Cheryl Melograno (John) and Barbie McDonald (Michael). Loving grandmother of Krista Melograno, Emily McDonald, Aly Homan, Sean McDonald, Kayla Homan, Anthony Melograno, Caroline McDonald and Elizabeth McDonald and Great Grandmother of Chase and Mason. Mary Ann enjoyed spending hours gardening, time spent together with family, and traveling all over the world with her loving husband. She was an active member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Pine Barrens Barbershop Chorus.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and funeral Saturday morning from 9:30am to 11:30am at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ, 08034. Funeral services will be celebrated at 11:30am in the funeral home. Entombment following service will be private. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions in Mary Ann's memory to St. Andrew's UMC, 327 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. To offer condolences to the family, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
