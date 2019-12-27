|
Mary Ann Lange
Pine Hill - On December 26, 2019, Mary Ann (nee Olian), age 71, passed peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Robert W. Lange, II. Survived by children Robert (Jaclynn Elkind) Lange, III of Philadelphia, PA and Erica (Jeffrey) Baldasare of Pittsburgh, PA; 6 grandchildren; and brother Anthony (Stacey) Olian of Hazleton, PA. Mary Ann worked as an Executive Secretary for INA (Cigna) in Philadelphia. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Sunday afternoon 12-1 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 pm. Interment will be held privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) at theAFTD.org. The family welcomes you to share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019