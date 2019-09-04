Services
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mathis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Mathis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Mathis Obituary
Mary Ann Mathis

Williamstown - MATHIS-

Mary Ann (nee Barraclough), age 81 of Williamstown on August 31, 2019. Pre-deceased by loving husband Elmer "Pal." Devoted mother of Kenneth (Leilani) Mathis of Williamstown and Steven (Marcia) Mathis of Clayton. Loving grandmother of Allison (Duncan), Kristin (Lauren), Emily and Abigail, and great-grandmother of Natalie. Dear sister of Alice (Joe) Talucci, John (Marjin) Barraclough, and pre-deceased brothers Herb, Gerald and Bruce. Also survived by sisters-in-law Eleanor and Arlene.

Mary Ann was born in Delaware Township (Cherry Hill), graduated from Merchantville High School in 1955, and attended Drexel University for Home Economics. She worked at RCA where she met Pal in the RCA Glee Club. She was very active in her church, serving as elder, deacon, and treasurer, and enjoyed singing in the church choir for many years. Recently she also sang in the Young At Heart choir at the United Methodist Community at Pitman. During their retirement years, Pal and Mary Ann enjoyed traveling, beginning with a memorable cross country drive.

On Saturday, September 7, 2019 relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing starting at 10:00 a.m. and funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 W. Rte. 70 Cherry Hill. Interment immediately after service at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now