MATHIS FUNERAL HOME - Glassboro
43 N DELSEA DR
Glassboro, NJ 08028
(856) 881-6766
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
MATHIS FUNERAL HOME - Glassboro
43 N DELSEA DR
Glassboro, NJ 08028
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
MATHIS FUNERAL HOME - Glassboro
43 N DELSEA DR
Glassboro, NJ 08028
Deptford Twp - Mary Ann McNulty, nee Wilson, age 78, of the Oak Valley section of Deptford Twp. passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 4, 2019. Born in Camden, Mrs. McNulty was the beloved wife for 46 years of the late Bernard J. McNulty, Sr.

Ann enjoyed many years of retirement and trips with her family after working numerous positions as a keypunch operator all while keeping up with her brood and their shenanigans.

Mrs. McNulty was the loving mother of Mary Ann Murrow (Greg) of Magnolia, Patricia Rapisarda of Anderson, South Carolina, Bernard J. Jr., (Janine) of Monroe Twp., Colleen Biemiller (Douglas) of Gibbsboro, Kelly Kupniewski (Gene) of Mickleton, and Kathy Dever (Glenn) of Philadelphia; and the sweetest grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 6 great granddaughters. She is also survived by one sister, Joan Williams (Robert) of Oak Valley and sister-in-law Carol Wilson of Oaklyn and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends may call from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in the MATHIS FUNERAL HOME, 43 N. Delsea Drive, Glassboro. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. Interment will be private. The family requests that no flowers be sent to the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to Ann's favorite charity-Boys Town 200 Flannigan Boulevard, PO Box 6000, Boys Town, NE 68010 or www.boystown.org.

Mathis Funeral Home

43 N. Delsea Drive

Glassboro, NJ 08028

(856) 881-6766
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
