Mary Ann (Luedeke) Metrione



Long Branch - Mary Ann (Luedeke) Metrione age 85 passed away peacefully Saturday August 29, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center Long Branch, NJ.



She was born in Sleepy Eye, MN to Herb and Ruth Luedeke on April 5, 1935. She graduated from Johnstown High School PA, where she was the homecoming queen. She met her husband Robert Metrione, the love of her life at Bowling Green University. She was a graduate of Syracuse University and Temple graduate school. She was a third grade teacher and then a Speech Pathologist. She spent her days filled with tennis and book club. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, world traveler, artist, gardener, gourmet cook, Christmas carol singer, avid camper and game enthusiast. She looked forward to yearly family vacations and loved her dogs and bird watching. Her children were amazed by her zest for life, strength and command of vocabulary. She was a National Park member and president of the Horticultural Society. Her kind gentle soul will be missed by her cherished family and friends.



Mary is predeceased by her parents, in laws, Durand and Clara Metrione and brother-in-law Durand Metrione Jr. (Joan). She is survived by her loving husband Robert, sister Judy (Bruce) Gary, sister-in-law Arlene, children, Dan and Lori Metrione, Linda and Laura Metrione, Ellen and Brian Gibbons, grandchildren, Hollie, Carly, Emily, Alec, Kelly, Brian and Maeve. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews and their families.









