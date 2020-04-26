|
|
Mary Ann Poyatt
Cherry Hill NJ - Poyatt, Mary Ann passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Cherry Hill. Beloved wife of the late Frank Poyatt. Loving mother of Mary Ann Mangold and her husband, Michael and Bernice Zajkowski and her husband, Ken. Dearly loved grandmother of Tara Mangold and Michael Mangold and his wife, Tracey. Dear sister of Mildred Napoline and Gene Auletto.
As Beethoven said, "Music can change the world" and it did for Mary Ann. She loved music and from a young age, Mary Ann sang and started an early career behind the microphone. She went onto work for almost 20 years at the Courier Post and was a faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Maple Shade.
To celebrate the wonderful life that Mary Ann lived, a Memorial Mass and the burial of her urn at Calvary Cemetery will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in Mary Ann's memory to the www.act.alz.org
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020