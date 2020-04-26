Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Poyatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Poyatt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Poyatt Obituary
Mary Ann Poyatt

Cherry Hill NJ - Poyatt, Mary Ann passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Cherry Hill. Beloved wife of the late Frank Poyatt. Loving mother of Mary Ann Mangold and her husband, Michael and Bernice Zajkowski and her husband, Ken. Dearly loved grandmother of Tara Mangold and Michael Mangold and his wife, Tracey. Dear sister of Mildred Napoline and Gene Auletto.

As Beethoven said, "Music can change the world" and it did for Mary Ann. She loved music and from a young age, Mary Ann sang and started an early career behind the microphone. She went onto work for almost 20 years at the Courier Post and was a faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Maple Shade.

To celebrate the wonderful life that Mary Ann lived, a Memorial Mass and the burial of her urn at Calvary Cemetery will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in Mary Ann's memory to the www.act.alz.org
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -