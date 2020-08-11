1/
Mary Ann T. Romano
Cherry Hill - Mary Ann T. Romano of Cherry Hill, NJ died on August 10, 2020. Age 78. Beloved wife of the late Honorable Ralph A. Romano. Loving mother of Michele Romano (Mark), Ralph Romano (Christine) and Larry Romano (Cara). Devoted grandmother of Nicholas Vincent Romano. Dear sister of Owen and Malachy Grange and the late John and Joseph Grange. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Viewing Thursday morning 10 to 10:45am at Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial 11am. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation or to the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit schetterfh.com.




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
