Mary Ann Walker
Mary Ann Walker

Marlton - Mary Ann Walker (nee Balant) of Marlton, NJ died August 27,2020. Age 65. Beloved mother of Bobby Walker and son-in-law Michael Caron of Lindenwold, NJ. Loving grandmother of Sydney Rice and Madeline Rice. Dear sister of Amy Coover (Don). Viewing Thursday, 9:15 to 10:15am at The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Mass of Christian Burial 11am at Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy, Cherry Hill, NJ08034. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Donations in her memory may be made to Cancer Research Institute. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
