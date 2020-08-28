Mary Ann Walker
Marlton - Mary Ann Walker (nee Balant) of Marlton, NJ died August 27,2020. Age 65. Beloved mother of Bobby Walker and son-in-law Michael Caron of Lindenwold, NJ. Loving grandmother of Sydney Rice and Madeline Rice. Dear sister of Amy Coover (Don). Viewing Thursday, 9:15 to 10:15am at The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Mass of Christian Burial 11am at Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy, Cherry Hill, NJ08034. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Donations in her memory may be made to Cancer Research Institute. Please visit schetterfh.com
