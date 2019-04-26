|
|
Mary Ann Wheeler
Voorhees - Mary Ann Wheeler (nee Belcher) of Voorhees, NJ age 76 passed away on April 25, 2019. Mary Ann is survived by her children, Virginia A. Wheeler (Jeff) of Pottstown, PA, Karin Evans (Mark) of Atco and Kristina Wheeler Pruitt of Smithville, NJ. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristina, Matthew, Max, Katelynn, Andrew, Neil, Lauren and her great granddaughter, Juliana along with her sister, Rita Fulton (George) and her niece Kathy Berthold. She is pre deceased by her niece Mary Ann Miller. Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm followed by a service at 1:00pm at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. Interment of her ashes will follow at the Atco Cemetery, Atco, NJ immediately following the service. A memorial service will begin at 12:00 pm. Cremation will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 26, 2019