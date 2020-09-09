Mary C. Duffy
Westmont - On September 9, 2020, Mary C. (nee McGettigan), age 97, passed away at Brandywine Assisted Living in Haddonfield. Born in Philadelphia and raised in Fairview, Mary had been a longtime resident of Westmont where she was a devoted parishioner of Holy Saviour Catholic Church.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, William L. Duffy. She is lovingly survived by her five children, Patricia (James), William T. (Adele), Michael L., John P. and Mark J. (Lisa).; her 13 grandchildren, Megan, Jim, Bill, Shawn, Kate, Ryan, Scott, Colleen, Brian, Jillian, Liam, Colin and Grace; 7 great grandchildren, Colin, Ryan, Patrick, Shane, Ella, Lila and Everly. She was predeceased by her brothers, Henry and Thomas McGettigan and her sister, Anne Deckard.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 12th at 12:30 PM at Holy Saviour Church (St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish), 50 Emerald Avenue, Haddon Township. Interment following at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to either Holy Saviour Church or Catholic Charities. There will be no public viewing prior to Mass. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com
).