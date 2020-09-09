1/1
Mary C. Duffy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary C. Duffy

Westmont - On September 9, 2020, Mary C. (nee McGettigan), age 97, passed away at Brandywine Assisted Living in Haddonfield. Born in Philadelphia and raised in Fairview, Mary had been a longtime resident of Westmont where she was a devoted parishioner of Holy Saviour Catholic Church.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, William L. Duffy. She is lovingly survived by her five children, Patricia (James), William T. (Adele), Michael L., John P. and Mark J. (Lisa).; her 13 grandchildren, Megan, Jim, Bill, Shawn, Kate, Ryan, Scott, Colleen, Brian, Jillian, Liam, Colin and Grace; 7 great grandchildren, Colin, Ryan, Patrick, Shane, Ella, Lila and Everly. She was predeceased by her brothers, Henry and Thomas McGettigan and her sister, Anne Deckard.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 12th at 12:30 PM at Holy Saviour Church (St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish), 50 Emerald Avenue, Haddon Township. Interment following at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to either Holy Saviour Church or Catholic Charities. There will be no public viewing prior to Mass. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved